Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.86. 5,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

