AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.08 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $48.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.69 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $188.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.34 billion to $189.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.44 billion to $203.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.