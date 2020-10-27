Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Ames National has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years.

ATLO stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,146 shares of company stock worth $39,989 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

