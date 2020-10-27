Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.94

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 4613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $297,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,230 shares of company stock worth $4,893,368. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

