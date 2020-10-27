Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $55.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $60.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $193.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

GNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,698. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $304.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

