Analyzing Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) & ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

This table compares Christopher & Banks and ASOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.44 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.41 $146.34 million $1.62 36.83

ASOS has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks. Christopher & Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Christopher & Banks and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASOS 0 5 10 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASOS beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms. It is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.