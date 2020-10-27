Analyzing Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vermillion and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermillion -307.31% -155.25% -103.47% Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77%

Vermillion has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vermillion and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermillion 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.56%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Vermillion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermillion and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermillion $4.54 million 77.22 -$15.24 million N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 9.73 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -24.09

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Vermillion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Vermillion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats Vermillion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

