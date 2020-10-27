Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 365 414 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $9.01, suggesting a potential upside of 93.31%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 75.82%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -42.36 Aphria Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 1.68

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

