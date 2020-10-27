Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

ARI stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

