Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of APLE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

