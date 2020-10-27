Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.07.
Shares of APLE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
