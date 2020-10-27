Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in Applied Materials by 112.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 551,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,146,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 116,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

