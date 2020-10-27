Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

