Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 32,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

