Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 10,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,709. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

