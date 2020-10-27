Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.27.

Shares of AHT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

