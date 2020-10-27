Aspira Women's Health (AWH) & The Competition Critical Survey

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ: AWH) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aspira Women's Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million -$15.24 million -19.94 Aspira Women's Health Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 99.72

Aspira Women's Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aspira Women's Health. Aspira Women's Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Aspira Women's Health Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aspira Women's Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspira Women's Health Competitors 346 872 1100 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Aspira Women's Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women's Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women's Health competitors beat Aspira Women's Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

