Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AUB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.