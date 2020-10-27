AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

