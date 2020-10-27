AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. AXA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,943.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in AT&T by 14.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 123,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

