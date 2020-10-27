Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish acquired 118,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $679,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 163,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,779. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,820,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,312,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $862,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.