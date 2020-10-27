Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

