B. Riley Financial (RILY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,727.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,510.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.