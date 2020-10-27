B. Riley Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

PLUG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 453,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,036,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

