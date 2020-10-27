B.Riley Securit Upgrades TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to Buy

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.
TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
