B.Riley Securit Upgrades TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to Buy

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

