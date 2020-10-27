B. Riley Securities Trims Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Target Price to $7.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $209,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,542 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

