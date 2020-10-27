Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.87.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after acquiring an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.