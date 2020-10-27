Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.15 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.15 ($3.71) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit