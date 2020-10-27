Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.15 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.15 ($3.71) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

