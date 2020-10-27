Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CIB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bancolombia by 10.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

