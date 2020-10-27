Bank of America Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.
NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 278,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,331,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
