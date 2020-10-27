Bank of America Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 278,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,331,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

