Bank of America Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.91.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.