Bank of America Upgrades Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPFRF. AlphaValue cut shares of Mapfre to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mapfre currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.