Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.