Barclays Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $264.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,110,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

