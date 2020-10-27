Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $238.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.80.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.