Barclays Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $136.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.82.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4,988.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,331,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,572,634 shares of company stock valued at $153,494,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,157,000 after buying an additional 402,457 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.