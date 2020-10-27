Barclays Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $249.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $234.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.55.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

