Barclays Reiterates “€2.60” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.50 ($4.12).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.56 ($5.36) on Friday. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.69.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.