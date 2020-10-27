Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.28.

BDC stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Belden by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 18.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

