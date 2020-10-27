Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($13.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($12.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($11.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.59) to ($8.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 29,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

