Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €127.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.38 ($126.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.12. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

