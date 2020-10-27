Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit