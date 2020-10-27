Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNLVF. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

