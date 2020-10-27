Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 150,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $47.10. 14,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,022. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

