BidaskClub Downgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,427,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

