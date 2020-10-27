BidaskClub Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

