BidaskClub Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneSpan by 96.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in OneSpan by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in OneSpan by 67.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

