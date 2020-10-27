BidaskClub Downgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $132,015.00. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,314,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,463. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.