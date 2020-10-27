BidaskClub Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

