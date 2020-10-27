BidaskClub Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

