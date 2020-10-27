BidaskClub Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.29.

MDB stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.94. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

